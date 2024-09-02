CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,761,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for 1.9% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $524,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 66,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.54. 2,311,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.