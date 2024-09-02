CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $41.37 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $41,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 64,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Embree Financial Group raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 110,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $5.61 on Monday, hitting $476.27. 33,466,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,490,172. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

