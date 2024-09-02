CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,101,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,708 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $72,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,474,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,866,000 after purchasing an additional 334,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.81. 6,158,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,032,254. The company has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.