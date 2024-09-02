CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $155.85 Million in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,773,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,853,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRN. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Veren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Veren in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Veren during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Veren during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veren Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:VRN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.23. 2,999,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55. Veren Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.38 and a beta of 2.17.

Veren Increases Dividend

Veren ( NYSE:VRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Veren had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $852.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veren Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0834 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Veren’s dividend payout ratio is currently -412.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Veren Profile

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

