CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 69,410 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $49,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.29 on Monday, reaching $269.31. 4,600,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,002. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

