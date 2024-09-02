CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,407,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905,679 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.11% of Sun Life Financial worth $313,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 630,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,474,000 after buying an additional 23,235 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 349,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,097,000 after buying an additional 187,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,055,000 after acquiring an additional 275,334 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 33,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SLF traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.587 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.10%.

Separately, Argus raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

