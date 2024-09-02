CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,768 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $37,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,259,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,612,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,028 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $23.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $855.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,302. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $791.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $760.31. The company has a market cap of $175.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $857.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,436. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

