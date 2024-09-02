Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Compass Point upped their price target on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Canada raised Cipher Mining to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Cipher Mining stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 2.29.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 609,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $3,798,082.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,911,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,746,695.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,103,460 shares of company stock worth $19,635,901. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 321.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.