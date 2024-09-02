Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Short Interest Up 15.5% in August

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 926,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.69. 546,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,236. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.63. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 16.31%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,259 shares of company stock worth $3,348,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 60.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

