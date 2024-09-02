Citigroup Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $313.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BURL. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Shares of BURL opened at $268.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.84. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $282.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

