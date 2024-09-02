Claro Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VOO stock traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $518.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,637,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,479. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $504.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The firm has a market cap of $469.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

