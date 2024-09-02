Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 89,139 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,255,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,624,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,806,061. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $312.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $72.57.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

