Clayton Financial Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 463,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,619,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 188.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $280.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.79. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $291.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

