Clayton Financial Group LLC Has $375,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $130.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $130.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

