Clayton Financial Group LLC Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.7% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $261.38 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $268.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.