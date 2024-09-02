Clayton Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 67,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $81.63 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $82.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.75.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

