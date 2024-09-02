Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $568.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,914. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $569.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.84.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

