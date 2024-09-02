Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.417 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Clearway Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years. Clearway Energy has a payout ratio of 183.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 208.8%.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $28.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $29.48.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

CWEN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

