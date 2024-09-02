Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in August

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,760,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 36,500,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $13.06. 39,344,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,216,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLF

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.