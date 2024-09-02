Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,900 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 999,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 615.9 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.