Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Up 0.6%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.57 and last traded at $72.47. Approximately 18,624,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 13,073,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $312.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,139 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $3,255,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.