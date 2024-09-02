Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 61.0% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 381.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UTF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,696. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.83%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

