Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $6,982,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $772,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,415,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 44,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock opened at $80.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.30. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $87.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

