Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.63. 162,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $229.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,681,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after buying an additional 48,443 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 749,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 63,888 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 731,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 85,102 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 426,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.