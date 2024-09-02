Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the July 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BVN shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

NYSE BVN traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $277.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Stories

