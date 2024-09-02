Comparing HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) and HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and HilleVax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.13 million 18.89 -$20.06 million ($1.00) -0.75 HilleVax N/A N/A -$123.57 million ($3.30) -0.57

Cyclo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than HilleVax. Cyclo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HilleVax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 HilleVax 0 6 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and HilleVax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $1.97, suggesting a potential upside of 163.03%. HilleVax has a consensus price target of $9.20, suggesting a potential upside of 391.98%. Given HilleVax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HilleVax is more favorable than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.6% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of HilleVax shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of HilleVax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HilleVax has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and HilleVax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -1,830.27% -2,741.89% -269.95% HilleVax N/A -62.01% -47.99%

Summary

HilleVax beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.