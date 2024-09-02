Comparing m-Wise (OTCMKTS:MWIS) & TELUS (NYSE:TU)

m-Wise (OTCMKTS:MWIS – Get Free Report) and TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for m-Wise and TELUS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score m-Wise 0 0 0 0 N/A TELUS 0 3 1 0 2.25

TELUS has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.68%. Given TELUS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TELUS is more favorable than m-Wise.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio m-Wise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TELUS $14.90 billion 1.61 $623.01 million $0.39 41.39

This table compares m-Wise and TELUS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TELUS has higher revenue and earnings than m-Wise.

Profitability

This table compares m-Wise and TELUS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets m-Wise N/A N/A N/A TELUS 3.87% 8.50% 2.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of TELUS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of TELUS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TELUS beats m-Wise on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About m-Wise

m-Wise, Inc. engages in the manufacture, development, and marketing of hardware-based wireless application platform. The company was founded by Shay Ben Asulin and Mordechai Broudo in February 2000 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products. The Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segment provides digital customer experience and digital-enablement transformation solutions, including artificial intelligence and content management solutions. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

