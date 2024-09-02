Compound Market Capitalization Tops $392.89 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Compound token can currently be bought for $45.27 or 0.00076186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $392.89 million and $31.40 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019471 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007511 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,678,186 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,378,163.70768407 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.87177223 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 517 active market(s) with $31,011,992.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

