comScore’s (SCOR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered comScore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on comScore from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. comScore has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.20.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.70 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that comScore will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in comScore stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.63% of comScore worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

