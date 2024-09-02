Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAGGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,430,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 17,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

CAG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.20. 5,061,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $31.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

