Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,430,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 17,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

CAG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.20. 5,061,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $31.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

