Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 24,915 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.4% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,539,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

Oracle stock opened at $141.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.44. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.