Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,372 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $206,912,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $217,995,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $248.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

