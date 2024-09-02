Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Short Interest Update

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,550,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 18,350,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,657,591.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,129,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $187,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,271.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,657,591.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,039 shares in the company, valued at $18,129,984.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,162 shares of company stock valued at $14,169,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,403,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth about $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $134,132,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth about $144,563,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Confluent by 17.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,601,000 after buying an additional 2,587,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of Confluent stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,697,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,859. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. Confluent has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $35.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $234.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. Analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Confluent from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.96.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

