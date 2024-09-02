Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $554.38 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $554.38 million and approximately $31.72 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,332.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.34 or 0.00549163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00110512 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00286989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00030850 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00036596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00071717 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,038,586,446 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,576,012 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,038,412,151.1 with 4,338,412,138.25 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12172535 USD and is down -6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $27,234,029.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

