ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 127,457 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,604 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $113.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $135.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.09.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.65.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

