ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.65.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,559,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $102.27 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

