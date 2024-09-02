Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $299,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

LMT opened at $568.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $514.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $569.09. The company has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

