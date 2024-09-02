Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.2% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 68.5% in the second quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.3% in the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $960.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $892.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $822.54. The stock has a market cap of $912.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total transaction of $118,885,932.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,869,320 shares in the company, valued at $83,413,042,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 897,283 shares of company stock worth $805,651,743 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

