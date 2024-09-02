Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 3,699 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,310,000 after acquiring an additional 902,096 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,567,000.

IJR opened at $116.50 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.63 and its 200-day moving average is $108.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

