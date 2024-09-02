Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 14,000 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,201,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,701. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

