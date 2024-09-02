Constellation Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67.02 Million (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $67.02 million and $1.46 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002554 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000091 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation launched on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,003,804,388 coins and its circulating supply is 2,873,448,318 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Constellation Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.
