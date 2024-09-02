Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,300 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 31st total of 1,191,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 287.9 days.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.00. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.36. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $55.20 and a 52 week high of $86.93.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
