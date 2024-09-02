Contrasting Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enlight Renewable Energy and Korea Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Korea Electric Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.94%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Korea Electric Power.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Enlight Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korea Electric Power has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Korea Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 18.61% 3.97% 1.25% Korea Electric Power 0.64% 1.50% 0.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Korea Electric Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $255.70 million 7.57 $70.92 million $0.51 32.84 Korea Electric Power $67.58 billion N/A -$3.86 billion $0.34 24.00

Enlight Renewable Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Korea Electric Power. Korea Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enlight Renewable Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats Korea Electric Power on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2022, the company had a total of 770 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 82,723 megawatts; transmission system consisted of 35,451 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 895 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 347,426 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 139,265 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 10,084,051 units of support with a total line length of 535,241 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also provides engineering and construction services for utility plant and others; utility plant maintenance, electric power information technology, resources development, facility maintenance, electric meter reading, and security services; and engages in nuclear fuel, fly ashes recycling, utility plants construction and operation, and wood pellet utilization businesses. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Naju-si, South Korea.

