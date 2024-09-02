Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 32,095 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,095 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after buying an additional 2,588,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,888,000 after purchasing an additional 798,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,978,000 after buying an additional 1,137,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $19.90. 29,362,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,488,766. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

