Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,193 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,185.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 333,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,385,000 after buying an additional 307,780 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $118.45. 8,876,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,613,578. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average of $125.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

