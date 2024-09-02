Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 30.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 108.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.19 per share, with a total value of $2,355,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,875,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,085,395.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,364,100 shares of company stock worth $103,048,517. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,396. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

