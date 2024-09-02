Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at $513,745,715.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,605. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 531,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,197. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average is $67.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

