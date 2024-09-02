Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $978,000 Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.2 %

JHG traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.61. 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,104. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 189,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,081,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,659,737.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 492,997 shares of company stock worth $1,667,418 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JHG. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

