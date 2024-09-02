Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 6,878 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 114.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.55. 4,116,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,979. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average of $141.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $172.75.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

