Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,672,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after buying an additional 114,462 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,641.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $25,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,641.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,822. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

International Paper Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.42. 4,194,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,114. International Paper has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 377.55%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

